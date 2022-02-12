CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local News, Local TV, Plum, Stabbing

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are launching an investigation into a stabbing in Plum.

READ MORE: Man, 22, Dies In Deadly Crash In Washington County

The male victim was found on Glengarry Court around 12:30 a.m. Saturday with a stab wound to the neck.

READ MORE: PPS Staff Member Hurt Breaking Up Fight At Student Achievement Center

He is in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Falling

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they are asked to call Allegheny County Police.