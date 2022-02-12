By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are launching an investigation into a stabbing in Plum.
The male victim was found on Glengarry Court around 12:30 a.m. Saturday with a stab wound to the neck.
He is in stable condition.
If anyone knows anything about the incident, they are asked to call Allegheny County Police.