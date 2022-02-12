By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation after discovering a body on a hillside in Monroeville.
Police were called to the 500 block of Rosecrest Drive for reports of a body.
Investigators determined the deceased victim is female.
Homicide detectives with county police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
