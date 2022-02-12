By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Port Authority is looking to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the city.READ MORE: Dr. Oz Gets Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star As He Seeks Pennsylvania Senate Seat
They are planning to funnel millions of dollars into this effort.READ MORE: Riverlife Planning Restoration Of Allegheny Riverfront Park
The money will be used to fund at least three major projects, including a new transportation center in Wilkinsburg that would boast major upgrades for passengers.
Another one of those projects would focus on repairing and/or replacing sidewalks around Port Authority stops.MORE NEWS: Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body Discovered On Hillside In Monroeville
Lastly, the third would expand the waiting area at at least eight bus stops.