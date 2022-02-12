CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Port Authority is looking to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the city.

They are planning to funnel millions of dollars into this effort.

The money will be used to fund at least three major projects, including a new transportation center in Wilkinsburg that would boast major upgrades for passengers.

Another one of those projects would focus on repairing and/or replacing sidewalks around Port Authority stops.

Lastly, the third would expand the waiting area at at least eight bus stops.