By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The City of Greensburg Police are asking the public's help finding Benjamin Staab, who is currently missing.
Staab was last seen on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. nearby Chestnut Hill and Hawksworth Garden Apartments.
He has blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 290 pounds.
Police say he is "known to have mental health issues and hasn't taken his medication."
If anyone knows any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call police at 724-834-3800.