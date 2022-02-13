By: Shelley Bortz
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal prison inmate acquitted of killing six people and an unborn child in a 2016 mass shooting in Wilkinsburg is suing Allegheny County Police for malicious protection.READ MORE: Cheron Shelton, Acquitted In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting, Sentenced To 8 Years On Firearm Charge
Cheron Shelton filed the suit in federal court on Friday and he followed his co-defendant, Robert Thomas, who filed last week, alleging similar claims.
Allegheny County Police said that the two ambushed a group of family and friends at a barbecue in March 2016.
They claimed Thomas shot a pistol from the front of the house to get them to the back porch where Shelton shot them with an assault rifle.READ MORE: Cheron Shelton, Acquitted In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting, Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing Firearm
Shelton was found not guilty and Thomas’ case was thrown out.
In Shelton’s lawsuit, he accuses police of misconduct, saying they relied on three informants, even though their statements contradicted the evidence.
Because of that, Shelton spent four years in prison and faced the death penalty if convicted.MORE NEWS: Families Of 6 Victims Killed In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Looking For Justice After Cheron Shelton's Acquittal
Shelton is serving an eight-year federal prison term for possession of a stolen gun.