PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — NFL fans are waiting in anticipation for when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kick off later tonight.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Mayor Ed Gainey took time to congratulate two players who are originally from Pittsburgh.

Aaron Donald grew up in Penn Hills and was a Pitt Panther in his college days.

Now, he’s a defensive player with the Los Angeles Rams who’s won multiple awards, including AP Defensive Player Of The Year in 2021 and ACC Defensive Player Of The Year in 2013 when he was with Pitt.

And the Rams are not the only team with representation from Pittsburgh.

Tyler Boyd started his football journey at Clairton High School, played for Pitt as well, and went on to become a wide receiver for the Bengals.

Congratulations to Aaron Donald & Tyler Boyd. We from @Pittsburgh & Southwestern Pennsylvania are proud of you. Good Luck to the both of you. This Region produces stars. #PittsburghStrong 🏈🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/SZYQWhFMFv — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) February 13, 2022

Gainey wrote in the tweet on Sunday: “Congratulations to Aaron Donald & Tyler Boyd. We from @Pittsburgh & Southwestern Pennsylvania are proud of you. Good Luck to the both of you. This Region produces stars. #PittsburghStrong 🏈🏈🏈🏈”