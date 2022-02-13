By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV

SOUTH HILLS (KDKA) — There’s some good news for beer lovers and foodies in the South Hills.

A popular brewery from Pittsburgh’s East End is setting up shop in another location: 651 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon.

East End Brewing founder Scott Smith announced the plans for developing a taproom in Mt. Lebanon’s business district along Route 19 on Sunday.

While it won’t be a full-out brewery, the taproom will serve beer, hard seltzers and ciders among other types of drinks.

East End Chewing, a dining offshoot of East End Brewing created during the pandemic, will also be seeking to set up in the South Hills, although it is not clear at this time if that will be in Mt. Lebanon.

Smith said that development on the two projects will take some time, not giving a projected end date to either plan, but that people should expect pop-up events will be occurring in the coming months.

“But we’re really excited to be able to do it, and bring everything we’ve built and learned in the East End of town, to make a space in the South Hills where everyone can feel welcome,” Smith, a resident of Mt. Lebanon, said.

All brewing will still happen in Larimer.