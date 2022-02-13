CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Crews have successfully contained a house fire along Sheldon Avenue in Green Tree.

They were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Fortunately, the structure is vacant and has been undergoing renovations, so no one was inside.

No injuries have been reported.

When KDKA crews arrived at the scene, we observed flames shooting out of the roof.

Around 7 a.m., while the fire was still active, crews had it under control.

