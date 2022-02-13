PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, we’re highlighting a group of Pittsburgh dads on a mission to stop youth violence.

They’re called Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorders, best known as MAD DADS.

“We consider ourselves surrogate dads in the community,” said George Spencer who is the president of MAD DADS locally and nationally. “There’s nowhere you could go that we’re not willing to come to because your life matters enough that if us showing up keeps you alive, here we come.”

Dozens of dads are proudly decked out in green with diverse backgrounds, but one desire.

“We look to engage, encounter and build relationships in the community, so we can prevent these violent crimes in the community,” said Dante Works, a MAD DADS member.

Works joined MAD DADS in Pittsburgh, after his brother was shot to death in Penn Hills in 2013.

“When you’re a victim of a violent crime, whether a friend or family, you want to mourn in a movement or membership that could help prevent another family from experiencing what you experienced,” said Works.

Works and about 50 other dads create change by interacting with youth, community service, working with law enforcement and diffusing situations.

They visit neighborhoods every month, inlcuding Penn Hills, Homewood and Wilkinsburg where they say there has been an increase in violence and illegal activity.

MAD DADS President George Spencer partly blames the pandemic and absent fathers.

“It’s been a growing problem throughout our nation and not just in Black America for a number of years now,” said Spencer. “It is being recognized as a factor in the behavior or misbehavior of a number of children who are missing the father voice.”

In 2021, there were 55 homicides in Pittsburgh, up from 51 the year before.

The majority of the victims are between ages 18 and 34, and, in January of this year, there were four homicides, according to the city’s Stop the Violence data.

“We want young guys to talk to us, feel that they could confide in us and build a healthy relationship,” said Works.

MAD DADS would like to see youth build relationships with both men and women.

In 2019, MAD DADS added a moms division.

“To have a child feel like they’re loved,” said Karol Stoudemire, who is a part of the moms division. “You’re not here by mistake. You’re here for a purpose.”

Stoudemire’s husband was a member of MAD DADS until he was killed in 2019 by a 19-year-old.

“It meant a lot to him,” said Stoudemire. “I’m sorry. I miss him a lot. Just to try to continue on.”

She is part of MAD DADS to help pass on his values of hope and peace.

“I want to hope instill hope in these children because they have a future,” said Stoudemire.

“It’s more of raising up a community of young men who can be productive and thrive and be successful,” said Works.

All while gaining a surrogate dad and mom…

“MAD DADS represents family in motion in the community,” said Spencer. “We’re all related. We have to embrace the children as all of our children.”

Show the power of parents and love.

MAD DADS also started a new male mentor program for 9th through 12th graders to teach them life skills. There is an information session on February 26 from 9-11 a.m. at the Petra International Ministries at 235 Eastgate Drive in Pittsburgh.

Call or text Dante Works by February 21 if you’re interested: (412) 812-8927.

For more information on joining the mentorship or becoming a member, head to their website.