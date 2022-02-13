By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Aaron Donald, the Pitt and Penn Hills alumni, is a Super Bowl champion.

With the Rams up 23-20, 43 seconds to go, and Bengals in a 4th & 1 situation, Aaron Donald came through.

He got through the Bengals offensive line, got to Joe Burrow, spinning him around and causing him to throw an incomplete pass.

That made it a turnover on downs and won the Super Bowl for the Rams.

“We made a play, we won, that’s all that matters,” Donald said on the field when asked what he saw that helped him get to Burrow.

As for speculation he might retire?

“I’m in a moment, I’m just going to enjoy this,” he said. “I dreamed this man, it’s surreal, I feel amazing, I feel great!”

Donald recorded three tackles and two sacks in the Super Bowl.

He now becomes the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven straight all-pro selections, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.