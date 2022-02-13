By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) – Aaron Donald, the Pitt and Penn Hills alumni, is a Super Bowl champion.
Aaron Donald. @NFL Champion.
With the Rams up 23-20, 43 seconds to go, and Bengals in a 4th & 1 situation, Aaron Donald came through.
He got through the Bengals offensive line, got to Joe Burrow, spinning him around and causing him to throw an incomplete pass.
He got through the Bengals offensive line, got to Joe Burrow, spinning him around and causing him to throw an incomplete pass.

That made it a turnover on downs and won the Super Bowl for the Rams.
“We made a play, we won, that’s all that matters,” Donald said on the field when asked what he saw that helped him get to Burrow.
As for speculation he might retire?
“I’m in a moment, I’m just going to enjoy this,” he said. “I dreamed this man, it’s surreal, I feel amazing, I feel great!”
Donald recorded three tackles and two sacks in the Super Bowl.
He now becomes the only player in the Super Bowl era with seven straight all-pro selections, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion.