PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few snow showers are pushing across Western Pennsylvania with the passing of a disturbance that will keep them going until around 11:00 p.m.

Aware: Snow showers through midnight. Could be a light accumulation in spots and up to 1” in Laurels.

Alert: (somewhat) We’ll mention watching for slick spots on roads again late tonight and tomorrow morning with lows in the teens and a light snow accumulation in the Laurels/Ridges.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

We could see some of these snow showers drop a quick coating in spots and up to 1” in the Laurel Highlands/Ridges and north closer to and north of I-80. These will all start to wind down in the late evening and be done except into the Laurels by just after midnight.

Temperatures will once again drop into the lower to mid-teens by morning, so a cold start with a few slick spots on the roads.

Bundle up for Valentine’s Day with temps starting in the teens (wind chills closer to the single digits) in the morning and highs only making it to the upper 20s.

We will have some partial sunshine to help warm us up tomorrow and temps start to climb into the 30s Tuesday.

By Wednesday, they soar into the 50s and stay there Thursday.

When moisture arrives late Wednesday night/Thursday, it will be in form of rain and we could see a soaking rain Thursday before it ends as some snow early Friday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.