WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and woman were found dead at a home in Waynesburg.
A landlord found a body inside a second floor apartment on Morris Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The landlord called 911, and when police arrived, officers found a second body.
The Greene County district attorney said it appears to be a double homicide. The victims haven’t been identified.
It appears to be an isolated incident, and the DA said the public isn’t in danger.
Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning, the coroner said.
No suspects are in custody.
