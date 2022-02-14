CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Parks, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Park Rangers are hiring.

READ MORE: State Law Keeps Non-Profits From Selling Raffle Tickets Online In Cashless Society

The rangers are looking for seasonal trail crew members and a seasonal trail crew leader. The jobs will work with the Allegheny County Parks maintaining existing trails, building new trails and helping with conservation.

READ MORE: Ukrainians In Pittsburgh Worried About Tensions With Russia

Those interested can apply to be a trail crew leader here and a trail crew member here.

MORE NEWS: Woman Critically Injured In Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

More information can be found below: