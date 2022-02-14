By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Park Rangers are hiring.
The rangers are looking for seasonal trail crew members and a seasonal trail crew leader. The jobs will work with the Allegheny County Parks maintaining existing trails, building new trails and helping with conservation.
Those interested can apply to be a trail crew leader here and a trail crew member here.
More information can be found below: