CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in a Washington County community are concerned after they got a letter from Chartiers Township letting them know about possible plans for a cell tower near their neighborhood.

Jim Gunsallus has lived in his home in the Ridgeview plan of Chartiers Township for nearly two decades. He said he loves his neighborhood and doesn’t want a cell tower to ruin his view, hurt his property value or shift the land underneath it.

Gunsallus doesn’t want a cell tower to disturb the peace in his quiet neighborhood. He lives on the culdesac of Cynthia Drive. The 150-foot monopole would be built on a hill on nearby Ridge Avenue.

“An industrial cell tower next to, behind or in front of any of our homes will only degrade our quality of life,” said Gunsallus.

Earlier this month, the township sent out a letter notifying all residents who live within 300 feet of where the tower would go. Vogue Towers Partners VII, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee is the company asking the township to consider its proposal to build on the land. The township manager says the piece of property Vogue wants the tower to go on is currently zoned for residential use, so the company has submitted a request to see if it can use the land for industrial reasons instead.

“They’ve submitted a variance request before the zoning hearing board and that would be the public process to hear that request for that variance whether it would be permitted,” said Chartiers Township Manager Jodi Noble.

Noble says Vogue wants to install the tower because there’s been a lot of dropped calls in the area.

While Gunsallus says he can understand why the company wants to build it, he says there’s a lot at stake.

“There’s been three past landslides on this property, the current third one an active one. I call it active because it’s not been repaired. There are open fissures in the ground,” said Gunsallus.

Noble admits there have been some embankment failures in the backyards of some of the homes on Cynthia, but she urges people in the neighborhood to not put the cart before the horse.

“This is just the variance process for now. Should they receive a variance, they have to go through land development process which would include looking at geotech of the land, making sure it can support it,” said Noble.

However, Gunsallus fears an approval by the zoning hearing board could mean setting a precedent for future cases.

“There is zoning for a reason,” said Gunsallus.

The Chartiers Township zoning hearing board will hold a public hearing on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. at the municipal building. Members of the community will have a chance to express their concerns before a decision is made.