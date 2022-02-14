CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are working a house fire in Munhall at this hour.

Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV’s Chris Hoffman reported that all five people inside the home on Ravine Street made it out safely.

The fire began shortly before noon.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

