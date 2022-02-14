By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are working a house fire in Munhall at this hour.
Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV’s Chris Hoffman reported that all five people inside the home on Ravine Street made it out safely.
The fire began shortly before noon.
It’s not clear how the fire started.
Several fire crews are putting out a house fire on Ravine Street in Munhall. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lPh3F6PDKd
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 14, 2022
