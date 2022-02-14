By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lent is right around the corner, and for many, that means eating more seafood. But will the higher fish prices stop you from buying seafood this season?

If the scores of people shopping at Wholey’s Fish Market on Monday are any indication, then the answer might be no.

“It’s a supply-and-demand thing; it’s really that simple,” said Ned Carroll, seafood manager at Wholey’s. “And we’re feeling the pinch just as much as the average consumer is.”

Carroll has worked at Wholey’s Fish Market for 40 years. He said he hasn’t see anything like this in his career.

“Some prices are up almost 50 to 60 percent over the last year alone,” he said.

Carroll said there are several factors at play right now causing the spikes in fish prices.

He said haddock is the most popular fish in the world, and there is currently a major shortage.

Because of that, people are forced to buy other types of fish, increasing the demand on those, and ultimately the prices.

“Then there’s freight,” Carroll said. “Containers hold about 42,000 pounds of fish. In 2019-2020, it cost nine cents a pound to bring it over from the North Atlantic. Now it’s up to 67 cents a pound.”

Wholey’s said it still tries to keep its prices down by supplying less expensive fish to appeal to customers who are trying to feed entire families.

“I kind of expect it,” said Frances Stewart, a regular shopper at Wholey’s. “Prices are going up everywhere.”

Stewart acknowledges the price of seafood has gone up during the pandemic, but added that she considers it a premium product. Therefore, she said, as long as she can afford it, she’s going to buy it.

“You have to think twice about feeding your family fish because it’s one of the most expensive things to buy,” Stewart said.