By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital following an early-morning crash along Route 8 in Hampton Township.
It happened at the busy intersection with Duncan Avenue when there was a light layer of snow on the road. It’s unclear if weather played any role in the cause.
The car hit a concrete wall, trapping one person inside.

Emergency crews were able to get the person out and medics rushed them to the hospital.
Their condition has not been released.
The road was closed for at least an hour this morning while crews cleared the scene.
