By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comedian Kevin Hart on Monday announced his "Reality Check" comedy tour, which will include a summertime stop in Pittsburgh.
Hart will perform at PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday, July 17.
It's all part of a 31-city tour that starts July 2 in Las Vegas and is scheduled to wrap up on Oct. 1 in San Francisco.
Hart also will perform July 10 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
“There is nothing better than making people laugh,” Hart said in a statement announcing the tour. “I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”
LiveNation members can get early access to tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m., while the general public can purchase them starting Friday at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com.