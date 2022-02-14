CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are searching for a shooter accused of injuring a woman outside of a Walmart over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the store on West State Street in Union Township, near New Castle.

Melissa Spring, 43, of Grove City, was critically injured, state police said.

She was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, for treatment.

It’s unclear what sparked the gunfire.

State police and Union Township police are investigating.