PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A busy downtown bridge closed Monday for nearly two years.

It’s a closure that will affect thousands of daily drivers and other commuters.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge typically sees about 8,000 vehicles a day, but it closed at 6 a.m. Monday and is expected to remain closed until December 2023.

The Allegheny County Public Works director said crews will replace the deck, paint the superstructure and perform structural repairs. Utility work will be done as well as part of the $34.4 million project.

It’s all part of the long-planned rehab project of the city’s Sister Bridges. Also known as the 6th Street Bridge, the Clemente Bridge was last inspected in 2021, earning a 5 rating that deemed the bridge in fair condition.

Outbound vehicle traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol Bridge, Sandusky Street, East Lacock street and Federal Street.

Inbound vehicle traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Sandusky Street, the Andy Warhol Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

With the start of baseball season scheduled for late March, the Public Works director said his team will work with the Pirates throughout the project as they try to minimize traffic issues for fans attending games at PNC Park, just west of the bridge on the North Shore.