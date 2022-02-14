PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At a time of unprecedented public concern about the condition of our bridges, it’s a sight to give pause: thin wooden posts under each corner of the South Negley Avenue Bridge, which at least to the untrained eye, appear to be supporting the aging and rusted span above.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “People are alarmed about it.”

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger: “I’m alarmed as well.”

While not commenting on the wooden post themselves, Strassburger says new concerns show the bridge requires immediate action, including its possible closure.

“We don’t currently know if we need to close it, and I want to find the answer. Do we need to close it, sooner rather than later, and how do we get this fixed as soon as possible?” she said.

The nearly century-old bridge has been listed in poor condition since 1991 and in 2017, an inspector recommended a $335,000 rehabilitation “because of general structure deterioration and inadequate strength.” It’s one of 19 city-owned bridges listed in poor condition that will be reinspected and reevaluated by a newly approved commission made up of engineers and experts.

“The commission goes and gives recommendations on which one should be done right away, which one might have to be closed, what’s a temporary fix that can hold up for a decade or so,” said Councilman Corey O’Connor.

It’s not clear at this point the function of the posts under South Negley Avenue or when they were installed, but Kent Harries, a Pitt professor of structural engineering, doesn’t believe they are holding the bridge up.

“I have a hard time believing they are to carry any substantial load. But without actually seeing it, I can’t say that for a fact,” he said.

Still, Harries believes it should be rehabbed or replaced along with the 18 others listed in poor condition.

“We need to recognize the amount of resources that are necessary truly outstrip what we have today and outstrip what we’re probably willing to accept looking forward,” Harries said.

An estimated 15,000 cars use the bridge a day. Strassburger wants it immediately inspected to see whether it should be shut down.