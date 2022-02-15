PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman is turning to KDKA for help as an unresolved landslide threatens to take away the home her family has owned for decades.

A walk down Drycove Street in the city’s Bon Air neighborhood shows nothing but quaint single-family homes.

Some residents want to enjoy retirement. Others are young couples just getting started. But it’s what’s happening behind the homes that puts it all in jeopardy.

Mary Kaye Walsh-Kienke grew up in a Bon Air red ranch and still calls it home.

“Everybody knew one another, and everybody looked out for one another. Never would I have ever imagined that something like this would have ever occurred,” she said.

What started as a crack in her backyard grass in late December 2018 turned into a landslide. A once-underground pipe shoots out into nothingness. Her bench, trees and fence are now in a pile of debris nearly 100 feet below.

“I’ve been told that they’re just going to put a sticker on my house and they’re going to say it’s condemned and I have no place to go during the wintertime, the pandemic. I’m going to be out on the street with no home,” she said.

The problem boils down to two viewpoints. The neighbors say this slide should not be something they have to fix because they believe the problem comes from this stream flowing below. Neighbors say the city argues that’s not the case.

“I lost three-quarters of my backyard and I go to bed at night just praying that I can keep my home,” said Walsh-Kienke.

She’s hired an attorney and engineer but claims her court dates with the city didn’t bring any resolution.

Kienke and her next-door neighbors believe the slide started down below on alleged city-owned property. But the city’s letters say the homeowners need to fix it.

“He said just to stabilize the hillside from slipping anymore is upwards of $100,000, twice that much to fix it,” said Tyler Cavanaugh. “Our house isn’t even worth that much money,” added Aleah Dishong.

The two felt they had only one option: abandon their home and try foreclosure.

They moved after requests for compliance from the city started arriving in the mail, threatening fines of up to $1,000 a day per violation

“I wouldn’t be living in Pittsburgh if I did — if I had $100,000 to fix a problem,” Cavanaugh said.

For Walsh-Kienke, a fresh start is not an option. She hopes the fines will stop and she can stay.

“How would you like to feel if you come home and see a condemned sticker on your house? It’s a horrendous feeling just knowing there’s no help whatsoever,” she said.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller’s requests for comments from the city were not returned, both today and yesterday. The neighbors say they hope a new city administration will take a look at what’s happening and offer some sort of compromise.