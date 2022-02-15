CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
If you register for the clinic, you'll receive a family pass for a free admission for a full day's visit to the museum that can be used at any time this year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for your first, second, or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head to the Children’s Museum this afternoon.

UPMC is partnering with the museum to host a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

