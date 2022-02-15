By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Lawrence County are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.
Ellwood City police are looking for 30-year-old Tyler Lucarelli.
Police said he was last seen walking east in the 200 block of Orchard Avenue Tuesday around 7 a.m. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black boots and was carrying a backpack.
“Tyler is considered an endangered missing person at this point and any information on his whereabouts would greatly assist the Ellwood City Police Department and his family in attempting to locate him,” police wrote on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.