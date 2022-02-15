By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jerome Bettis’ foundation got a $100,000 donation on the eve of his 50th birthday.
The money was raised by the HM3 Partners Independence Fund’s celebrity golf outing in September.
The Steelers legend’s The Bus Stops Here Foundation was created in 1997 with the goal to provide inner-city kids “opportunities and resources to become healthy, confident, and productive individuals of the society,” the website says.
For Bettis’ 50th birthday Wednesday, the foundation is holding a virtual auction with Steeles and Notre Dame items.
As you may know, I turn 50 next week. In honor, my @BusStopsHereFdn is holding a virtual auction with great @steelers and @NotreDame items. Please consider supporting my foundation in honor of me turning the big 5-0!
CLICK HERE: https://t.co/NF811Qn1Vs pic.twitter.com/Pcjwij6LIj
— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) February 8, 2022