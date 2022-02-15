PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh resident has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh City Council stemming from its controversial salary increase.

KDKA’s Jon Delano was the first to report on council’s 22 percent pay raise, which has since been rolled back.

Carmen Brown filed the lawsuit on Monday. She wants the whole city council replaced, but she does not believe that will happen. She hopes a judge will deliver some punishment, like fines.

“I am just so outraged about the process because it was how they did it,” Brown said. “It was a lot of secrecy. They didn’t want the public to know.”

Brown’s lawsuit alleges city council may have violated the state’s Sunshine Law when council members discussed and debated their own pay raise behind closed doors on Feb. 5. Brown spoke at the rare Saturday session.

“It’s very disgusting,” Brown said during the session. “I think it’s a violation of public trust.”

In the end, Pittsburgh City Council voted 9-0 for a 6 percent increase rather than the 22 percent originally included in the budget. In comparison, city employees on average received a raise of around 3 percent.

Brown also claims city council violated the home rule charter after exceeding the average percentage of increase in salary and wages paid to all city employees. She also claims that council members manipulated the process.

“It was a lot of the secrecy that outraged me,” Brown said.

“This is our public money,” Brown added. “We have a right to know how you are going to spend this money.”

Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said council cannot comment on pending ligation and will not be issuing a statement. The city has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit once it is served.