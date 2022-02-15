CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
Police are investigating.By Briana Smith
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation into a late-night shooting in a downtown Pittsburgh apartment is underway.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a man was shot inside the Venue Apartments along Stanwix Street.

Police say he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams)

Officers arrived at the apartment building just before 9:45 p.m. on Monday night after receiving calls that someone was shot inside.

Once arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in both of his legs inside a suite on the 11th floor.

The man was assisted by officers, who applied tourniquets to his legs until paramedics arrived.

Detectives surveyed the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.