By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Tuesday that officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of McCook Street just after 5 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital by private means, officials said, and is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. He told police that he was getting out of his vehicle on McCook Street when he was shot by another man, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
The investigation is ongoing. No word on any suspects or arrests.