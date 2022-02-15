CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council approved a measure that restaurant and store owners say should give them a boost as the pandemic continues.

The legislation allows businesses to apply for permits to use sidewalks and streets for dining and shopping with some restrictions.

City Council amended the legislation before approving it Tuesday morning to ensure the businesses using streets and sidewalks make them accessible to people with physical disabilities.

The option for Pittsburgh restaurants to extend dining outdoors was originally a measure enacted by city leaders during the pandemic under the now-expired emergency declaration.