CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Meyer has spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL, Offensive Line Coach, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach.

READ MORE: Judge Enters Former Steeler Louis Lipps Into Rehab Program

Meyer has 20 years of coaching experience.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt Named AP Defensive Player Of The Year

He’s been the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line coach for the last two season. Before that, Meyer spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers organization, as well as the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears.

Meyer has also done some coaching in the Canadian Football League and at the college level.

MORE NEWS: Ben Roethlisberger's Jersey From His Final Regular Season Game Arrives At Hall Of Fame

In his playing days, he attended Colorado State, then played one season with the St. Louis Stampede of the Arena Football League and one season with the Arizona Cardinals.