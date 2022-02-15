By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach.READ MORE: Judge Enters Former Steeler Louis Lipps Into Rehab Program
Meyer has 20 years of coaching experience.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt Named AP Defensive Player Of The Year
We have named Pat Meyer as our offensive line coach.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2022
He’s been the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line coach for the last two season. Before that, Meyer spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers organization, as well as the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears.
Meyer has also done some coaching in the Canadian Football League and at the college level.MORE NEWS: Ben Roethlisberger's Jersey From His Final Regular Season Game Arrives At Hall Of Fame
In his playing days, he attended Colorado State, then played one season with the St. Louis Stampede of the Arena Football League and one season with the Arizona Cardinals.