PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cold pool of air remains in place today with sunny skies.

I am surprised that yesterday’s high topped out at just 21 degrees. It felt warmer than that to me while outside yesterday and that’s what a little bit of sunshine will do for you.

That being said, today should be sunnier than yesterday, with morning clear skies and calm winds allowing morning lows to dip below where we were yesterday morning.

The wind chill for this morning is the same as the temperature with the calm winds.

Looking ahead, a warm front slides through dry this evening around 7:00 p.m.

This means overnight temperatures will hold near 30 degrees before warming up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s (and near 60).

Wednesday will be the most comfortable day of the next week. While highs on Thursday will hit the 60s, rain showers will be around for the afternoon and evening with gusty winds. The rain changes over to snow on Friday morning.

There may be a brief change over to sleet on Friday before we get the round of snow. While sleet to snow sounds scary (and is scary) it does look like the impact to the Friday morning commute will be minimal.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry and turns pleasant

