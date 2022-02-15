By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League commissioner says the league is investigating a fight that took place in the stands at a recent game.

The fight happened at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmar Township last week.

According to the Post-Gazette, video shows Shaler’s Logan Thom punching someone after a loss to Latrobe.

Thom isn’t the only one under investigation, however, the commissioner says no Latrobe players were involved.

The following statement was provided to KDKA:

“Our administration has been made fully aware of the incident which occurred at a hockey match. The Shaler Area School District stands for a commitment to the highest level of sportsmanship for athletes, coaches and spectators at all District events. We are conducting a thorough investigation and will follow our code of conduct with intentions to ensure that full disciplinary measures are followed for those involved in this altercation.” – Dr. Sean C. Aiken, Superintendent of Schools, Shaler Area School District

It’s unclear what discipline may result from the investigation or when the investigation will be completed.

