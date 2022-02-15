PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Sidney Crosby has reached a major milestone in his career.

The Penguins forward scored his 500th career goal Tuesday in the first period against the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Crosby, who netted his 499th career goal in Feb. 8’s game against Boston, received a standing ovation from the crowd after skating to the bench.

500 goals for Crosby!! 🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/xnGvxAqHOH — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 16, 2022

#500 from the PA Booth #History. #ClassyCrosby. Amazing Hockey Night ! Crosby 500th and 50th all time against Philly on Jaromir Jagrs 50th birthday pic.twitter.com/7bCr92ZMVx — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 16, 2022

He is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The only active player with at least 500 career regular-season goals is Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

Crosby — who scored his first goal on Oct. 14, 2005, against the Flyers in his rookie season — also joins Mario Lemieux as the only players in Penguins’ history to score 500 goals with the team. Crosby, currently in his 17th NHL season, has led the Penguins’ in goals nine times, a feat only Lemieux (10) has accomplished more.

Lemieux congratulated Crosby in a video posted to the Penguins’ verified Twitter account after the goal. It was also Crosby’s 50th career goal against Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team. Congrats Sid! pic.twitter.com/Kyq6Xzudgq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

“I’m sure there will be plenty more in the future,” he said. “Again, congratulations and enjoy tonight. All the best to you, my friend.”

Crosby, a two-time Rocket Richard winner, has scored 30 goals nine times, reached 40 twice and 50 during the 2009-10 season.

