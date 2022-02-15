By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a woman has been charged after threatening to "blow up" an elementary school in New Castle.
Messaiha Brewer has been charged with terroristic threats, threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, disorderly, disorderly conduct, harassment, defiant trespassing and careless driving. She was arrested Monday and is in the Lawrence County Jail.
Police said she went to Lockley Elementary School and "became upset" over an incident involving her friend's child. Brewer began yelling that she was going to "blow up the school" and threatened a security guard, police said.
She was escorted out of the building and left before police arrived “by driving backwards at a high rate of speed from the school,” according to the authorities. Police say she later became disorderly during a traffic stop.