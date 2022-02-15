By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman will spend six to twelve months in prison for her role in a deadly crash that killed her cousin.
Police say Allison Matthew was drunk when she crashed while driving on Saw Mill Run Boulevard last year.
Police say she was also driving more than 100 miles per hour.
Read more:
- North Side Woman Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In Deadly Rt. 51 Crash
- Police: Woman Was Driving Drunk, Going 100 Mph When She Killed Passenger In Saw Mill Run Boulevard Crash
- One Person Killed, Another Left In Critical Condition In Saw Mill Run Blvd. Crash
Katherine Barvilcheck was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.