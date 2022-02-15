CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman will spend six to twelve months in prison for her role in a deadly crash that killed her cousin.

Police say Allison Matthew was drunk when she crashed while driving on Saw Mill Run Boulevard last year.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay)

Police say she was also driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Katherine Barvilcheck was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.