By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recliner fire caused the evacuation of an apartment building on Churchview Avenue early on Wednesday morning.
Just after 1:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Churchview Avenue for reports of smoke in the building.
Once they made their way inside, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment unit, they found a man on the ground next to a recliner that was on fire.
The man was rescued from the apartment and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Seven apartments sustained minor smoke and water damage and the fire was contained to one apartment.
It is believed the fire was an accident.