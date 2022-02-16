By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh is easing its COVID-19 restrictions for churches and schools at the end of the month.
Priests, deacons, ushers, and others will no longer be required to wear masks at mass.
Parishioners can once again share the sign of peace. Also, parish events outside of mass will be allowed to be held in-person.
These changes will take effect on Saturday, February 26.
For schools, masks will not be required inside elementary or high schools. However, students must continue to wear them on school buses.
Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 will also have to wear a mask for five days after they return to school.