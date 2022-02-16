PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making Shop n’ Save Wild Harvest Chocolate Torte for the most romantic time of year!
Wild Harvest Chocolate Torte
Ingredients:
- 5 (3 ounces each) dark chocolate 60% cocoa bars, chopped
- 1 1/2 Cups Wild Harvest Organic Unsalted Butter, cubed
- 1 Cup Wild Harvest Organic Raw Cane Sugar
- 1/4 Cup raspberry flavored liqueur
- 8 Wild Harvest Organic Large Brown Eggs
- 1/2 Teaspoon finely ground sea salt
- Freshly whipped cream
- Fresh raspberries
Directions:
Generously grease bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan; wrap bottom and sides of pan with aluminum foil and set in large roasting pan. Set aside.
In medium saucepan, over medium-low heat, combine chocolate, butter, and sugar. Stir constantly until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and let cool slightly; stir in liqueur.
Separate three eggs; place yolks in large bowl (keep whites for another use). Add remaining 5 eggs to bowl. Using electric mixer, beat eggs on medium for 2 minutes. Stir in chocolate until well combined.
Pour into prepared pan. Fill roasting pan with hot water about 1/4 the way up springform pan. Carefully place in a preheated 350 degree F oven. Bake until edge is set and center is still slightly soft (about 25 minutes).
Carefully remove springform pan from water and place on a cooling rack; cool completely. Remove foil and cover; refrigerate several hours or overnight. Serve with whipped cream and raspberries.