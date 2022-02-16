NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fatal crash has closed the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
State police tell KDKA that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, as well as a pedestrian, and one person was killed.
The westbound lanes between Cranberry and New Castle will be closed for at least three hours as police and emergency responders clear the scene.
Traffic is being detoured from the Cranberry exit and drivers will be able to get back on the Turnpike at the New Castle Interchange.
PennDOT has provided the following detailed detour information:
- Exit onto Interstate 79 North, to Route 422 West, to I-376 East (old Route 60 South).
- This will bring you to the New Castle Interchange (10).
- Re-enter PA Turnpike at the New Castle Interchange (10).
- Follow signs to Ohio and West.
The crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. near mile marker 20.
