By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What do you do when you retire from a career as one of the best Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the world?
For one former champion, it means serving his community. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was sworn in as a full-time firefighter in Westlake, Ohio.
But this is nothing new for the Ohio native. Even while he was the reigning heavyweight champion, Miocic was a part-timer firefighter in two other suburbs in Cleveland.
He told reporters he did it because he needed a career after he was done in the ring.