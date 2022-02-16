PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf called on lawmakers Wednesday to enact a proposal that would provide college scholarships to some Pennsylvania students who agree to stay in Pennsylvania following graduation.

Nellie Bly was a famous 19th-century journalist who lived in Pittsburgh and had to drop out of what later became Indiana University of Pennsylvania for lack of funds. Wolf calls his proposed $200 million scholarship plan to make colleges more affordable the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program.

“When it comes to actually pursuing higher education, skyrocketing costs are putting that dream out of reach for too many people. The average debt for Pennsylvania students is now $39,000,” says Wolf.

Under Wolf’s proposal, scholarships would be available on a needs basis for some students who attend any of the 14 campuses of the state system of higher education or any of the state’s community colleges.

“Not just tuition, but room and board, books, supplies, graduation expenses,” Wolf said. “The program is going to focus on fields where students are pursuing degrees where there is a high need for workers.”

Students who study education, healthcare, and public service careers are eligible if they agree to stay in the state after graduation for the same number of years they received a scholarship.

“You can’t tell young people that education is the elevator to success, and then give them a broken elevator. You have to give them the tools to be successful,” says PA Rep. Jordan Harris, a Philadelphia Democrat.

Harris is a co-sponsor of a bill to enact this. The scholarship is funded mostly by American Rescue Plan dollars, with some funding from a racehorse fund.

“We’ve introduced this before and didn’t get done. But here’s the thing, now, there’s no need to complain because the resources are available. So this is no longer about, do we have the money to do it? It is, do we have the will to do it?” says Jordan.

Co-sponsor PA Rep. Patty Kim, a Harrisburg Democrat, says this is needed now to keep our young people in the state of Pennsylvania.

“We need to capture these special people, give them the resources and the tools so we can fill in and reverse the great resignation. This is so timely,” says Kim.

In the end, it will be up to the Republican-controlled Legislature whether this Nellie Bly Scholarship Program becomes law or not. It’s in the governor’s proposed budget, but there is no guarantee Republicans will leave it in.