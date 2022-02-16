By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has put a renewed focus on mental health in America, especially when it comes to teens and young adults.
In Pittsburgh, a program through Jewish Family and Community Services called UpStreet makes getting help as easy as an online chat.
UpStreet offers free mental health support for anyone ages 12 to 22. It was started during the pandemic to virtually help the community. In the first six months, UpStreet said over 500 teenagers reached out.