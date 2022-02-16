BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County man is facing felony charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend and her sister after breaking into the woman’s home. Court records indicate the victim had standing protection from abuse order.

State troopers say 23-year-old DeJour Thomas used an open window to climb into the victim’s Brownsville home and attack her.

Investigators say the woman was home sleeping when Thomas began beating her and her sister who had come to her rescue. The two women managed to escape.

Court records indicate the young woman filed a protection from abuse order, but in this case, it proved to do little to keep her from being attacked.

KDKA spoke to domestic violence victim’s advocate Renee Reitz of the Greensburg-based Blackburn Center, an organization that helps victims of violence.

“It’s working with them and connecting them with the resources out there that work for them throughout the process. Ultimately if they have support through an abusive relationship, they feel empowered to do what’s best for them,” Reitz said.

Charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault and harassment, DeJour Thomas is free on bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there’s help. Click here for the Blackburn Center and here for Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA.