By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is shutting down the Mon-Oakland Connector shuttle.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Attorney General Issues Consumer Alert About Apple Airtags' Tracking Threat
READ MORE: Police: Teen Hits Other Car Inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel During Police Chase
The mayor’s office said the revised connector project between Oakland and Hazelwood will now prioritize public transit improvements. Those will be on the Boulevard-Bates-Second Avenue Corridor.
The revised plan will still include flood mitigation infrastructure and a new recreational trail that would connect to Schenley Park’s trails.MORE NEWS: Man Sentenced To 60 Years For Setting 2 House Fires That Killed 1, Injured Another
The mayor said the decision to end the shuttle program came after consulting with community leaders and transit advocates.