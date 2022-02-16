By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If it was a movie, it was the perfect ending.

Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal, at home, against the Philadelphia Flyers, assisted by Evgeni Malkin.

Just for good measure, his parents were in the building, too.

THE CROSBY CLAN IS FEELIN' GOOD! pic.twitter.com/xVmf7wJNl8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

The Penguins’ captain now joins elite company, becoming the 46th player in NHL history to score 500 goals. He also joins his counterpart, Alex Ovechkin, as the only active player to score at least 500 goals.

His 500th goal makes him the second player in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team.

Who is other, you may be asking, none other than Mario Lemieux, and he had a message for his former tenant.

“Hey, Sid, congratulations on your 500th goal, I’ve been able to witness most of them, incredible goals over the years,” Mario said. “I’m sure there’ll be plenty more in the future, so again, congratulations, enjoy tonight, and all the best to you, my friend.”

Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 500 goals with the team. Congrats Sid! pic.twitter.com/Kyq6Xzudgq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022

When Crosby scored on the power play to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead, all of his teammates poured off the bench to congratulate him.

500 for Sid. Second player in @penguins history to get there joining Mario Lemieux. pic.twitter.com/MuoCcUVKA7 — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) February 16, 2022

Once the game ended, thanks to an overtime goal from Kris Letang, his teammates took to social media to congratulate him.

Letang may have been congratulating Crosby, it was Evgeni Malkin in the comments also wanting some credit.

“congrats on the assist @e.malkin71geno,” he commented.

Even though he had some fun with Kris Letang’s post, Malkin also took to his Instagram page to congratulate his long-time teammate and friend.

Crosby’s linemate Jake Guentzel also showed his captain some love on his Instagram story.

“It’s great to be at home to get it,” Crosby said after the game. “Obviously my first goal was at home, too, and I have great memories of that one. This one will be the same.”

Not only was this Crosby’s 500th NHL goal, but it was also his 50th career goal against the Flyers.