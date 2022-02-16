By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians placed over $68 million in bets on the Super Bowl, a 27% increase compared to last year.READ MORE: Court Deals Pennsylvania Mail-In Voting Law Another Blow
After payouts, the state is expected to make over $4.5 million, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.READ MORE: Police: Man Hits Other Car Inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel During Police Chase
It’s the fourth year sports betting was legal in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl and the third in which people could gamble online.
Over 413,000 people logged on to online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania during the Super Bowl, up from 320,000 last year. That doesn’t include people who visited 18 locations to gamble.MORE NEWS: Program Offers New Hope, Chances And Leases On Life For Those With Chronic Illnesses
While more bets were placed, revenue was down from $9 million in 2021.