PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A life-saving medical technique changed a local man’s life.

Fourteen years ago, Gary Gruntz was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer, unable to live the life he wanted. Now, he’s on the road to recovery.

“It just took me,” Gruntz said. “I was down, couldn’t do anything. I was swelled up. Everything swelled up.”

In 2008, Gruntz, now 71 years old, was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that impacted his heart and lungs.

“When you think you’re going to go, you don’t know what to expect,” said Gruntz. “The doctor even told us to get our papers together.”

On a daily basis, Gruntz felt tired, weak and had trouble breathing. But he and his wife — Fran — did not want to give up their fight to live.

They started working with Melissa Schoffstall and a new over-the-phone program through Primary Care Physicians that offers daily help for chronic issues after you leave the doctor’s office.

Wednesday was their first time meeting in person.

“I trust them, and they trust me, and we work to give them medical care. But really the goal is to enhance his quality of life,” said Schoffstall.

Schoffstall calls Gary and Fran every day to check-in, provide diet and exercise goals, and help with any medical issues.

She’s prevented 17 potential hospital visits, according to the Gruntzs.

“They gave us an emergency kit and told me how to use it for if we run into problems before I can get ahold of Melissa or the doctor,” said Fran.

The impact has been so great that Gary and Fran went on vacation recently to Myrtle Beach for the first time in 14 years. But now, Gary is in remission and has a lot more life left in him.

“I think he has a lot more living left to do. And as long as we have this program, I don’t see how that’s not possible,” said Fran.

“I’m hoping to stay around for a long time,” Gary said. “My grandkids are a big thing to me.”