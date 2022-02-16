By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Ross Township police sergeant is accused of showing an inappropriate video of a child to officers not part of the investigation.
The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the alleged misconduct, township commissioners confirmed to KDKA.
A letter sent to the township commissioners from the police association board said the sergeant was investigating a juvenile sharing videos with other students of himself performing a sex act. The sergeant is accused of showing the video to other officers not involved in the investigation.
The board of commissioner’s president said they take the allegations seriously and the investigation has been turned over to the state.
