PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The warm front is now through and highs today will soar to nearly 20 degrees above the daily average for this time of the year.

Right Now: Pick of the week with highs in the upper 50s for Pittsburgh.

Alert: Watching potential for river flooding. Rain by itself is probably not enough. Need impact of ice jams to be anything more than VERY isolated…

Aware: Thursday to Friday rain to snow chance looks to have a small impact on the morning commute at most at this time. Temperatures will rapidly drop from the 60s on Thursday to the 20s on Friday morning.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 58 for today’s high. Clouds will roll in around 10:00 a.m. with the rest of the day dealing with overcast to mostly cloudy skies.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Southerly winds should still push temperatures up.

I have temperatures in the mid-40s by 10:00 a.m. and I have most places in the area already in the 50s by noon. I have the 4:00 p.m. temperature hitting 57.

The dry stretch of weather won’t last that much longer with rain rolling back in on Thursday afternoon. I have Pittsburgh dry through 1:00 p.m., so any outdoor work may be best carried out in the morning.

Rain totals will vary from less than an inch to some potentially seeing more than an inch and a half. I am also seeing some signs of thunderstorms being possible from around 8:00 p.m. to midnight on Thursday night.

If we get a thunderstorm or two they should be nowhere near severe. Gusty winds though could be possible. Thursday’s high should be near 60.

The record high for the day is 68 degrees set in 1883.

New to the forecast are snow showers possible for Saturday.

As temperatures have continued to drop in the wake of tomorrow’s rain and snow, weather systems that looked to remain north of here just 24 hours ago are now tracking farther south.

The Saturday system could bring a quick dusting of snow with temperatures not really being conducive for snow sticking around for long.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.