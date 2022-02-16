WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV got its first look at surveillance video from inside the Washington County courthouse that showed a confrontation last fall between Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis and sheriff’s deputies.

The 10-minute video from Nov. 24, 2021, shows Davis leaning against the wall while surrounded by Washington County sheriff’s deputies in a hall near the Washington County Courthouse’s West Cherry entrance. At one point, you can see Davis moving her cell phone close to the deputies, then one deputy puts his hand on her arm, and that’s when Davis begins sliding down the wall and onto the floor.

EMTs arrive with a stretcher, and Davis eventually sits up, but she never gets on the stretcher, the video shows.

“The deputies were just there to make sure there were no issues,” said Attorney Pete Marcoline, who represents the sheriff’s office.

This all started after President Judge John DiSalle issued an order that all juvenile court files be transferred from the Clerk of Courts Office to the Juvenile Probation Office. In the order, the judge said if the clerk of courts or a member of her staff refused to do so, the sheriff could immediately detain that person and hold them in contempt.

Marcoline said Davis wasn’t cooperating with the order.

“It’s depicted in other videos that have been released on social media, the vault where the Juvenile Probation Office files were maintained was closed and locked by the clerk of courts,” said Marcoline.

Which he says is why DiSalle made the order.

In the cell phone video that Davis captured during the confrontation, you can hear her asking for medical attention.

Davis told KDKA-TV during a conversation in November that she considered what happened assault and battery, a violation of her rights, thwarting of justice, a lack of process and politics at work.

Wadas: Do you believe there was assault taking place at all?

Marcoline: No.

“Now that the video has been released, Sheriff Andronas stands by the actions of his deputies. At the time, now-retired Sheriff Samuel Romano stood by the actions of his deputies,” said Marcoline.

Marcoline says the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is investigating. KDKA reached out to Judge DiSalle and the court administrator, and both had no comment Wednesday.

However, the judge did schedule a contempt hearing for the end of the month. Meanwhile, Davis’s attorney said he will be taking the matter to the state Supreme Court and hopes to file by the end of this week.